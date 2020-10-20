Robert Redford’s Son Dies of Cancer at 58
James Redford, the son of legendary actor, filmmaker and activist, Robert Redford, has died.
His wife made the announcement on Twitter, along with pictures of the late filmmaker and activist, like his dad. She wrote: “Jamie died today. he lived a beautiful, impactful life and was loved by many.” James lost his battle with bile-duct cancer, in his liver. He was 58-years-old.
A rep for the Robert, Cindi Berger, tells PEOPLE the actor “is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.”
“The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child,” says Berger. “Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”