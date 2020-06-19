      Weather Alert

Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Gibbons & more sign letter to Congress in support of independent venues

Jun 19, 2020 @ 11:00am

Frank Melfi; ABC/Image Group LARobert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are among hundreds of artists who’ve signed an open letter to Congress in support of independent music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, which was organized by the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, asks Congress for federal funding to assist such performance spaces while they can’t hold shows amid quarantine. According to NIVA, should lockdown last six months, 90 percent of independent venues will never be able to reopen again without federal assistance.

“We are asking you to support NIVA’s request for assistance so these beloved venues can reopen when it’s safe and welcome us and our fans back in,” the letter reads. “The collapse of this crucial element in the music industry’s ecosystem would be devastating.”

Other artists who’ve signed the letter include Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Joni Mitchell, Billy Squier, Blue Oyster Cult, Foo FightersDave Grohl, David Byrne, The Beach BoysMike Love, Patti Smith, Dave Mason, The ByrdsRoger McGuinn, Warren Haynes, and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart.

To read the full letter and see the full list of signing artists, visit NIVAssoc.org.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics