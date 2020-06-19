Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Gibbons & more sign letter to Congress in support of independent venues
Frank Melfi; ABC/Image Group LARobert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons are among hundreds of artists who’ve signed an open letter to Congress in support of independent music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter, which was organized by the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, asks Congress for federal funding to assist such performance spaces while they can’t hold shows amid quarantine. According to NIVA, should lockdown last six months, 90 percent of independent venues will never be able to reopen again without federal assistance.
“We are asking you to support NIVA’s request for assistance so these beloved venues can reopen when it’s safe and welcome us and our fans back in,” the letter reads. “The collapse of this crucial element in the music industry’s ecosystem would be devastating.”
Other artists who’ve signed the letter include Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Joni Mitchell, Billy Squier, Blue Oyster Cult, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, David Byrne, The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love, Patti Smith, Dave Mason, The Byrds‘ Roger McGuinn, Warren Haynes, and The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart.
To read the full letter and see the full list of signing artists, visit NIVAssoc.org.
By Andrea Dresdale
