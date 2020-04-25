Robbie Robertson, Guess Who members among stars added to lineup of Canadian TV special ‘Stronger Together’
Corus EntertainmentMore stars have joined the lineup of Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, the Canadian special celebrating front-line workers helping to fight the COVID-19 virus in that country that will air Sunday, April 26, across dozens of Canadian TV stations and media platforms.
New additions to the bill include several well-known veteran rock and pop artists, among them The Band‘s Robbie Robertson, founding Guess Who members Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, Rush‘s Geddy Lee, Tom Cochrane and Anne Murray.
Other celebrities joining the lineup include pop superstar Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, David Foster and actor Ryan Reynolds.
Among the previously announced music artists scheduled to perform on the special are Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Barenaked Ladies, Shania Twain, Michael Buble, folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie, Celine Dion and Alessia Cara.
Other Canadian celebrities participating in the event include Mike Myers, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Howie Mandel, Kiefer Sutherland, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley and The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood. Check out the full lineup at StrongerTogether.ca.
Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will air commercial-free starting at 6:30 p.m. local time in most time zones. Viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, which supports food banks across the country.
