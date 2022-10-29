98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Robbery at Plainfield Bank

October 29, 2022 5:11PM CDT
This morning around 11:30, the FBI was called to a bank robbery at the Heartland Bank in the 12400 block of Route 59 in Plainfield. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect requested an unknown amount of money using a note, but a weapon was neither implied or displayed. No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspect remains at large.

The person who is suspected in this case is a white male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask and glasses. If you know of the whereabouts of this suspect, you’re asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also report your tip anonymously to tips.fbi.gov

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

Courtesy FBI

 

