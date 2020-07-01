      Weather Alert

Rob Zombie details ‘Firefly Trilogy’ steelbook collection

Jul 1, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Michael Tullberg/Getty ImagesRob Zombie is collecting his Firefly Trilogy into a single limited edition box-set.

The steelbook package includes the rocker and horror director’s films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell — which all follow the “blood-soaked saga of the depraved Firefly family” — on Blu-ray and digital. It’ll be released on September 8 exclusively through Target.

“Surely a collectors item that will sell out ASAP!” Zombie proclaims.

3 From Hell, the third film in the trilogy, premiered last fall, 14 years after its predecessor first hit theaters.

Meanwhile, Zombie has also been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

By Josh Johnson
