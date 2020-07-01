Rob Zombie details ‘Firefly Trilogy’ steelbook collection
Michael Tullberg/Getty ImagesRob Zombie is collecting his Firefly Trilogy into a single limited edition box-set.
The steelbook package includes the rocker and horror director’s films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell — which all follow the “blood-soaked saga of the depraved Firefly family” — on Blu-ray and digital. It’ll be released on September 8 exclusively through Target.
“Surely a collectors item that will sell out ASAP!” Zombie proclaims.
3 From Hell, the third film in the trilogy, premiered last fall, 14 years after its predecessor first hit theaters.
Meanwhile, Zombie has also been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.