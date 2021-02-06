Rob Lowe Reveals Why He’s Glad He Passed on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: Executive producer Rob Lowe of 'The Lowe Files ' speaks onstage during the A+E Networks portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime Television)
Rob Lowe says he was offered the role of Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, but he is relieved that he did not take it.
Lowe said, “Me, in that part, isn’t as interesting as Patrick in that part,” and: “If it’d been me [the fans] wouldn’t have called me ‘McDreamy,’ they would have called me Rob Lowe.”
He added, “Had I done ‘Grey’s,’ I wouldn’t have been in Parks and Recreation. That, alone, for me, is enough.”
Could you imagine Rob Lowe as Derek Shepherd?