Roads are A Mess, Numerous School Closings for Monday

Carol & I were both surprised that no plows had touched I-55 as of 6am this morning between Midway Airport and Channahon. Needless to say we had to triple our travel times. Snow continues to fall but blowing and drifting are making things worse. This is one of the worst morning commutes we’ve experienced in a while. Be careful Again Triple your travel times if you must travel this morning. Another 1-3″ of snow is expected this morning. When its all said and done anywhere from 3-6″ total depending on where you are.

The are numerous school closings because of the weather. Click here for a list of School Closings.

O’hare has 432 flights cancelled, Midway has 195 flight cancellations as of 6:45am this morning.