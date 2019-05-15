Riverside Warns Residents To Watch For Zombie Raccoons

City officials in Riverside, Illinois are warning dog owners to be on the watch for zombie raccoons. And no, that’s not a new horror flick. Riverside police said they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs with the distemper virus that is found in raccoons. They earned the zombie nickname because of the way infected raccoons walk, on their hind legs, staggering, and with their bare teeth showing. Officials said they’ve been a regular problem in Cook County, but now they’re seeing an increase in the virus in canines. Police are urging pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated. Here’s the complete story from ABC-7 Chicago.