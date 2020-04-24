Rivers Cuomo teams up with AWOLNATION for new song, “Pacific Coast Highway in the Movies”
Better Noise MusicAWOLNATION‘s new album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders is out today, and it includes a collaboration with Rivers Cuomo.
The Weezer frontman lends his vocals to a song called “Pacific Coast Highway in the Movies.” It’s accompanied by a video featuring cartoon versions of Cuomo and AWOL leader Aaron Bruno driving down the titular famous highway, which you can now watch streaming on YouTube.
Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, which follows 2018’s Here Come the Runts, also includes the lead single “The Best.”
Last week, AWOLNATION announced that their upcoming spring tour in support of Angel Miners had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also included Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.
