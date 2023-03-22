Riverfront Revival Festival Performers Revealed

The list of artists performing at this year’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival has been revealed. Darius Rucker succeeded with his inaugural festival, and now he’s announced his list of performers for this year, including Darius, Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses, Drivin & Cryin, Megan Moroney, Wilderado, Cha Wa, and many more. The festival will occur on Saturday, October 7 and 8, at the North Charleston Riverfront Park. There will also be plenty of food, art, and culture to round out the weekend. A limited amount of presale tickets are available now.