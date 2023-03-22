98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Riverfront Revival Festival Performers Revealed

March 22, 2023 7:01AM CDT
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The list of artists performing at this year’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival has been revealed.  Darius Rucker succeeded with his inaugural festival, and now he’s announced his list of performers for this year, including Darius, Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses, Drivin &amp; Cryin, Megan Moroney, Wilderado, Cha Wa, and many more.  The festival will occur on Saturday, October 7 and 8, at the North Charleston Riverfront Park.   There will also be plenty of food, art, and culture to round out the weekend. A limited amount of presale tickets are available now.

