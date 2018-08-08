Ritz-Carlton Getting Into the Cruise Business

If you’re looking for your next vacation on the high seas and you have high-roller money, the Ritz-Carlton has something special for you.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection launches in 2020. The signature hotel brand wants to bring a touch of luxury to cruising.

Yachts will cruise with less than 300 guests and offer an “intimate and highly personalized experience.”

Destinations have already been set for the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Latin America, Canada and the Northeastern United States and will cost guests around $4600- $5800 pp for a 7-night cruise.

