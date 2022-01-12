      Weather Alert

Rita Wilson Joins Husband Tom Hanks, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw on ‘1883’

Jan 12, 2022 @ 12:30pm

Actress Rita Wilson will follow her husband, Tom Hanks, to appear in the Yellowstone Origin Story Series, 1883.

Hanks appeared in a flashback Civil War scene, with Tim McGraw.

Now, Wilson reveals she will appear in an upcoming episode of the Yellowstone prequel series, on Paramount+.  “The secret is out,” Rita writes, in an Instagram post.  It shows her with Faith Hill, each in their period costumes.

1883 tells the origin story of the Dutton family; as they make the journey from Texas to Montana, to build the Yellowstone Ranch.

Rita will play the role of a storekeeper, named Carolyn.

Rita and Tom are actually good friends with Tim and Faith, outside of their respective work lives.

 

TAGS
#1883 #FaithHill #Paramount #RitaWilson #TomHanks #Yellowstone timmcgraw
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Losing Pandemic Pounds is Easier - If You Do It This Way...
Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
Win a PAIR of Tickets to see Kane Brown!
Three Arrested With First Degree Murder In Joliet Halloween Mass Shooting
Starbucks Announces Employee Vaccine Mandate
Connect With Us Listen To Us On