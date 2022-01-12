Rita Wilson Joins Husband Tom Hanks, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw on ‘1883’

Actress Rita Wilson will follow her husband, Tom Hanks, to appear in the Yellowstone Origin Story Series, 1883.
Hanks appeared in a flashback Civil War scene, with Tim McGraw.
Now, Wilson reveals she will appear in an upcoming episode of the Yellowstone prequel series, on Paramount+. “The secret is out,” Rita writes, in an Instagram post. It shows her with Faith Hill, each in their period costumes.
1883 tells the origin story of the Dutton family; as they make the journey from Texas to Montana, to build the Yellowstone Ranch.
Rita will play the role of a storekeeper, named Carolyn.
Rita and Tom are actually good friends with Tim and Faith, outside of their respective work lives.