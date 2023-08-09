Ripped Jeans Duo, a dynamic musical force hailing from the heart of Yorkville, Illinois. With a blend of classic rock and country, this young duo has been winning over audiences far and wide with their captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics. Formed by good friends still in their teenage years, Ripped Jeans Duo has quickly become a household name in the local music scene. Drawing inspiration from the likes of iconic artists such as ZZ Top, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs and more, their music pays homage to the golden eras of rock and modern country while injecting their unique style and modern sensibilities. Their debut album, titled “Worn In,” captures the essence of their musical journey so far. With a collection of 6 original tracks, each song showcases the personal stories of life from the duo. The heartfelt lyrics and soaring guitar solos from “Worn In” takes listeners on a nostalgic ride through the highways of life, love, and self-discovery. Ripped Jeans Duo’s live performances are nothing short of extraordinary. Their infectious energy and genuine passion for music create an atmosphere that leaves audiences wanting more. They currently play all over the Chicagoland area, catch a show on just about any weekend.