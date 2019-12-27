Ring And Amazon Sued Over Hacking
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
The device that is supposed to keep us secure is being sued for lack of security. Ring and its owner, Amazon, are facing a class-action lawsuit. The filing says the company failed to give “robust” security to fight off hackers. There have been several well-publicized incidents of hackers getting into the Ring system and talking to children. The lawsuit says Ring and Amazon refuse to take responsibility for the hacks.
Did you get a Ring for the holidays? Does this news make you think twice about installing it?