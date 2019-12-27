      Weather Alert

Ring And Amazon Sued Over Hacking

Dec 27, 2019 @ 3:12pm
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The device that is supposed to keep us secure is being sued for lack of security. Ring and its owner, Amazon, are facing a class-action lawsuit.  The filing says the company failed to give “robust” security to fight off hackers. There have been several well-publicized incidents of hackers getting into the Ring system and talking to children. The lawsuit says Ring and Amazon refuse to take responsibility for the hacks.

Did you get a Ring for the holidays? Does this news make you think twice about installing it?

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?