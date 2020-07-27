Rilo Kiley reissuing long out-of-print self-titled debut album
Little Record CompanyRilo Kiley has announced a reissue of their band’s 1999 self-titled debut album.
Originally only available on CD at the now-defunct group’s early shows in the late ’90s, Rilo Kiley will be released on limited edition vinyl and via digital platforms on October 2.
Following their barely-distributed debut, Rilo Kiley would go on to release four proper albums: 2001’s Take Offs and Landings, 2002’s The Execution of All Things, 2004’s More Adventurous and 2007’s Under the Blacklight.
The band went on hiatus in the early 2010s and eventually broke up, and frontwoman Jenny Lewis has since launched a successful solo career.
Here’s the Rilo Kiley track list:
“Frug”
“Papillion”
“Always”
“85”
“Glendora”
“Teenage Lovesong”
“Sword”
“A**hole”
“Gravity”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.