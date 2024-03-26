98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Riley Green’s new EP will feature a Bruce Springsteen cover

March 26, 2024 11:45AM CDT
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Riley Green has announced his new EP, Way Out Here.

Arriving April 12, the seven-track set includes a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Atlantic City,” a staple at Riley’s live shows, and the previously released “Way Out Here.”

“We’ve been playing these new songs on the road and wanted to get them to the fans soon as possible,” says Riley. “I’m always working on new music and have more coming throughout the year.”

Riley’s latest album is 2023’s Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which spawned the Luke Combs-assisted #1 hit, “Different ‘Round Here.”

To see Riley on his ongoing Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour with openers Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Riley’s Way Out Here EP is available for presave now.

Here’s the Way Out Here EP track list:

“Jesus Saves”
“Way Out Here”
“Atlantic City”
“Good Morning from Mexico”
“Damn Good Day to Leave”
“Pick a Place”
“Worst Way”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

