Riley Green super serves fans with ‘Way Out Here’ EP

Riley Green is celebrating the kickoff of his annual Duckman Jam at Flora-Bama with a new EP, Way Out Here.

Out now, the seven-song set includes the earlier released “Worst Way” and its title track, as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Atlantic City.”

“We’ve been playing these new songs on the road and wanted to get them to the fans [as] soon as possible,” Riley say in a press release. “I’m always working on new music and have more coming throughout the year.”

Riley’s Way Out Here EP was preceded by his latest full-length album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which arrived in 2023.

Here’s the Way Out Here EP track list:

“Jesus Saves”

“Way Out Here”

“Atlantic City”

“Good Morning from Mexico”

“Damn Good Day to Leave”

“Pick a Place”

“Worst Way”

