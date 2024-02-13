98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Riley Green + Luke Combs hit #1 with “Different ‘Round Here”

February 13, 2024 1:15PM CST
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Riley Green and Luke Combs have earned their latest #1 with “Different ‘Round Here.”

The track, which Riley penned with Randy MontanaChanning Wilson and Jonathan Singleton, is Riley’s third career chart-topper.

“This song took on a life of its own over the past couple years and fans from all over have identified with it,” says Riley. “I appreciate Luke Combs jumping on it and getting to share this No. 1 with us.”

“Different ‘Round Here” originally arrived on Riley’s 2019 debut album before being reimagined as a duet with Luke in 2023.

You can find “Different ‘Round Here” on Riley’s latest album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

Riley is gearing up to kick off his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour in Pikeville, Kentucky, on February 22. Tickets for the 33-city trek are available now at Riley’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

