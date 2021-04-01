      Weather Alert

Riley Green gets Lazy In Relationships

Apr 1, 2021 @ 2:02pm

Riley Green  says that he kind of causes break-ups with his own actions….or lack of…

“I feel like I?m probably the one that causes them to break up with me. And it?s not something I?m proud of, but as much stuff as I?ve had goin? on for the last few years, it?s really hard for me to spend as much time as I should in a relationship. So, that?s kinda where I?ve struggled. You know, as opposed to stayin? in one and one side of us being unhappy with the amount of time we?re gettin?, my thing is to kind of just let it play out. So, I may get a little lazy on that side of things”

