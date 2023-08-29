Riley Green Announces New Album, ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’

(Photo by John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT)

Riley Green’s next studio album has some real country star power.

The country singer’s second full-length album will feature Luke Combs and Jelly Roll, plus a Tim McGraw cover.

Look for Green’s new album ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ at digital retailers and digital streaming providers on Oct. 13.

Songs of note on the new album include his current radio single “Different ‘Round Here” with Combs; a Jelly Roll collaboration called “Copenhagen in a Cadillac” and a cover of McGraw’s “Damn Country Music” from a 2015 album of the same name.

Here’s the lyric video to his newest single

Which upcoming country release are you the most excited about?