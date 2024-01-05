98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Riley, Dustin, Darius & more invite you to warm up with a ‘CMT Campfire Session’

January 5, 2024 12:30PM CST
CMT

CMT is lighting the flame for a new round of Campfire Sessions.

The third season of the acoustic performance show, which features some of country’s biggest stars singing their hits and sharing their stories in an intimate fireside setting, premieres January 12 at 10 p.m. ET. 

Chris Young will be front and center in the premiere episode, with Riley GreenDustin LynchDarius Rucker and Sara Evans heating things up in the weeks to come. There’ll also be a couple of special episodes this season, focusing on love songs and classic country. 

You can check out a preview of the new season of CMT Campfire Sessions on YouTube.

