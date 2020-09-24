Rihanna and Christian Combs to launch the men’s collection of Savage x Fenty

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLTRihanna has partnered with rapper Christian Combs to launch the men’s collection of Savage x Fenty, according to WWD.
The 11-piece capsule collection features men’s boxers, boxer briefs and trunks with the Savage x Fenty logo in printed around the waistband. The collection ranges between $12-$70 and includes a smoking jacket and a satin pant set in a monogram print.
The line was specifically designed for men, but the brand notes everyone can use Savage underwear.
“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a statement to WWD. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”
The men’s collection officially launches Oct. 2, the same day as the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, will return for Vol. 2 of the fashion show to help launch the new Fall 2020 collection, along with returning models and artists Big Sean and Normani. The show will also feature Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, Chika, Paris Hilton and Demi Moore.
Tune in for performances from Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Ella Mai, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Miguel, and Rosalia.
