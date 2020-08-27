Rihanna and A$AP Rocky interview each other and talk skincare, diversity, and more
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty ImagesRihanna and A$AP Rocky recently collaborated on a campaign to promote Fenty Skin and now they’re back in front of the cameras talking about skincare, their favorite TV shows, and more.
In videos published on Wednesday, the two artists teamed up with both Vogue and GQ to interview each other.
For Vogue, Rocky dished out some hard hitting questions right away, like asking the “Diamonds” singer one part of the beauty industry she wishes she could change.
She answered, “I wish that the leaders of the beauty industry were more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone, their skin type.”
“I feel like there’s so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers the have experienced those voids and the lack of their representation in the industry,” she added.
The duo also showed off their glowing chemistry as they discussed what it was like working together to promote Rihanna’s new skincare line.
The “Umbrella” singer joked that the hardest part about working with Rocky was getting his images approved because he couldn’t decide which photos made his pores looked smaller despite his skin being perfect “regardless.”
When the tables turned and it was Rihanna’s turn to dish out the questions, the “L$D” rapper opened up about how he stays “mentally and inspirationally aligned.”
“I just try to keep the mental capacity to stay inspired and not too influenced,” he explained.
As for Rocky’s favorite shows to watch, he likes “everything” but is an old-school cartoon kind of guy.
“Vintage cartoons, that’s my vibe,” he shared. “Popeye the Sailor Man, Scooby-Doo, obviously The Jetsons, Banana Splits… Betty Boop. Stuff like that.”
By Danielle Long
