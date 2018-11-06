Right Place Right Time or Freakish Miracle!

Gus Hutt, and he was camping and fishing in Matata, New Zealand last week. He’d been fishing in the same spot every morning, but that day, he randomly decided to try a different spot about 300 feet away. Everything started off as usual but then he saw a small figure floating in the water. He thought it might be a doll, but when he got closer to it, he realized . . . it was an 18-MONTH-OLD BABY. Apparently the baby managed to escape from his parents’ tent in a campground while they were still asleep, and he wandered into the ocean. Gus scooped him out of the water, wrapped him up in towels, and took him back to shore. And, amazingly, the baby is going to be totally fine.

The woman who owns the campground says the rescue was a, quote, “freakish miracle.”

(New Zealand Herald / BBC)