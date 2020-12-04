Rico Nasty takes back her power on her debut album, 'Nightmare Vacation'

Atlantic RecordsAfter much anticipation, Rico Nasty‘s debut album, Nightmare Vacation, has arrived.
In addition to the album’s release, the Maryland rockstar dropped a music video for her single, “STFU,” which features a chaotic mosh pit scene.
“I feel like due to the internet, people give their opinion where it’s really not needed, wanted, asked for and it gets a little uncomfortable sometimes as an artist,” Rico tells Apple Music about the song. “Obviously, you can’t respond back to everybody individually and tell them ‘STFU,’ so I tried to make my haters feel special and I gave them their own personal song.”
Nightmare Vacation exhibits Rico’s signature rap anthems and trap-pop beats. The 16-track effort boasts contributions from emo-trap rapper Trippie Redd, Aminé, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose, as well as production by Take a Daytrip, Buddah Bless, Tay Keith, and Rico’s longtime collaborator Kenny Beats, among others.
“I feel like this album proved to me that no matter what I’m going through, I can still make powerful music,” Rico says of Nightmare Vacation in a statement. “I just tried to put all the emotions, and the happiness, and the crazy feelings y’all make me feel in this music and give it right back to you to consume and get your power up. So this is a soundtrack to getting back on your [grind]!”
Nightmare Vacation is out now, featuring Rico’s previous singles “iPhone,” “Own It,” and “Don’t Like Me” with Don Toliver and Gucci Mane.
By Rachel George
