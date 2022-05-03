Supernature: Ricky Gervais Special Coming to Netflix

A premiere date has been set for Ricky Gervais‘ next Netflix stand-up comedy special.
It’s been announced that Gervais’ Supernature will premiere on the streaming platform on May 24.
This will be Ricky’s second stand-up special for Netflix.
His first special was Humanity in 2018.
Perhaps you first got to know Gervais as the star of the original (British) TV series, “The Office.”
Or, maybe you watch his current Netflix show, “After Life.”
Gervais is well known for his charitable work for animals, and his appreciation of their unconditional love.