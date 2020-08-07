Rick Ross demands Terry Crews stand up for the black community on his new single, “Pinned to the Cross”

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesTerry Crews says he’s “famous” now, after Rick Ross mentioned him on his new single, “Pinned to the Cross.”
Ross previewed the track during the Verzuz rap battle against 2 Chainz on Thursday night. Social media went crazy after Ross referred to the actor on the track as someone “who was basically bought.”
The self-made boss didn’t hold back on the track that also addresses recent news about Dr. Dre‘s divorce, ‘Karens,’ and the current state of the world. For additional vocals, he tapped rising R&B singer Finn Mathews.
Crews has been under fire lately for his remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and what Black Twitter views as his lack of support for Gabrielle Union amid her NBC lawsuit.
Ross apparently agrees, saying in a recent Billboard interview that he’s not feeling the way Crews’ has been “tiptoeing and moving.” He added, “I’m bringing it to light, and he can take it however he wanna take it, but I ain’t [fooling] with him.”
Ross takes us back to his “Hustlin’” days from his debut album Port of Miami in the last verse of “Pinned to the Cross,” rapping, “Such a body of work, my debut was a classic, Hov’ gave me a verse, so that kept it attractive.”
By Rachel George
