Richland School Buildings Close After COVID Staff Cases
Richland School District 88A announced today that due to a number of staff cases of COVID-19, and additional staff in quarantine, they will close their buildings for cleaning. Below is the letter sent to families in the school district.
Dear Richland Families
Due to recent positive COVID19 staff cases and the number of staff now in quarantine, the school buildings will be closed through November 3rd. The closure takes effect at the end of the day today, October 23, 2020. Lunch pick up for tonight will not be impacted.
We anticipate re-opening the building for staff to return on November 4th. Until then, please use email to connect with our staff when possible. While we do not believe any of these cases are tied to a spread here at the school building, due to staffing shortages and to be as safe as possible, the decision was made to close and thoroughly sanitize the building.
Remote learning will continue to occur without disruption. However, we wanted to share this information with you as soon as possible to let you know our physical location at 1919 Caton Farm Road will be closed during this time.
We will be working with our staff and lunch provider to ensure our lunch program remains available for our families. Please note the change in schedule for lunch pickups during this time. CLASSES ARE STILL IN SESSION.
LUNCH PICKUP SCHEDULE
Friday, October 23rd | 2:30pm – 5:30 pm
Monday, October 26th | 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Thursday, October 29th | 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Monday, November 2nd | 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Thursday, November 5th | 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Stay safe.