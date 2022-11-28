Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet

he Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Work continues on reconstructing the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street, anticipated to reopen, weather permitting, in early 2023. The posted detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.