Rich the Kid hit with a $234,000 lawsuit for unpaid jewelry

Daniel PrakopcykRich the Kid is being sued by a celebrity jeweler for raking up of over $234,000 in jewelry and “fancy” watches.
The COVID-19 pandemic has people calling to collect on old debts with the shut down of thousands of businesses and crashing of economies across the world. TMZ reports Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills is finally ready to collect what he’s owed.
Marco has filed the lawsuit against the rapper, after working with him for almost three years.
The alleged stolen jewelry includes diamond necklaces, crosses, bracelets, and several Patek Philippe watches, that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars alone. Though Rich made his first few payments on time, Marco says he eventually stopped sending money.
Marco still continued to deliver new pieces Rich ordered, simply adding dollar amounts to his tab.
Rich is having all the legal and label troubles this year. His management company Blueprint Artist Management is suing him for $3.5 million, claiming he violated the terms of their contracts. Blueprint also alleges they are owed over $3.5 million in fees from a 2017 deal with him.
Despite the drama, Rich still managed to drop his latest album, Bossman, last March featuring appearances from Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Future, DaBaby, and Post Malone, including “Red,” “That’s Tuff” feat. Quavo and “Money Talk.”
