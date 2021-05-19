Ribfest 2021 is not going to happen this year.
In a press release the Exchange Club of Naperville, organizers of the 33rd annual Ribfest, scheduled for July 1-4 2021 have stated that it is not going to happen this year.
“In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 conditions and recently mandated capacity restrictions, the
Club has concluded that it cannot reasonably guarantee health, safety, and success for such a large-scale
public event that occurs in the early portion of the summer festival schedule and is thus susceptible to
the instability of COVID-related conditions like capacity restrictions. Therefore, the Exchange Club of
Naperville, along with the Village of Romeoville, regretfully announces that Ribfest will be unable to
occur over Independence Day weekend 2021.”
See the full press release HERE.