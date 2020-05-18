Ribfest 2020 Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
The 33rd annual Ribfest is canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Exchange Club of Naperville announced the festival is being called off because of safety concerns. The event was scheduled to take place in south suburban Romeoville for the first time July 2nd through the 5th. It had previously been held in Naperville for over 30-years. Organizers have begun planning for 2021. Information about refunds will be made available shortly. Styx, REO Speedwagon, & Nelly were some of the scheduled performers.