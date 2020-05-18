      Weather Alert

Ribfest 2020 Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 18, 2020 @ 7:37am

The 33rd annual Ribfest is canceled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Exchange Club of Naperville announced the festival is being called off because of safety concerns. The event was scheduled to take place in south suburban Romeoville for the first time July 2nd through the 5th. It had previously been held in Naperville for over 30-years. Organizers have begun planning for 2021. Information about refunds will be made available shortly. Styx, REO Speedwagon, & Nelly were some of the scheduled performers.

 

TAGS
Nelly REO Speedwagon Ribfest 2020 Styx
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands