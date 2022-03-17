      Weather Alert

Rialto to Receive a $5 Million Grant

Mar 17, 2022 @ 3:00pm

State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr will host on news conference on Friday morning to announce a $5 million grant. This grant is coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The State Rep told WJOL that “The Rialto Square Theatre is a cultural center in greater Will County, as well as an important historic building. I recognize the theater’s continued success is essential to the area for cultural and entertainment programming for our 86th District, as well as for jobs and the vitality of downtown Joliet.” Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary Premiere New CBS Reality Series
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
Six People Remain On The Loose Following Yesterday’s High Speed Wrong Way Chase
Brain Freeze
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Drinking May Shrink Your Brain - Even in Moderate Amounts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On