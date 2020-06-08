Rialto Theater Gets $700 Per Day To Be Will County Traffic Court
Entertainment has not taken place at the Rialto Square Theater since the beginning of March, but now the iconic theater will earn money in a new way. Beginning Monday and possibly lasting the next four months, The Rialto will serve as Will County Traffic Court for cases from Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill, Elwood, Lockport, Manhattan, Rockdale and Shorewood.
About 65 chairs are arranged throughout the lobby and rotunda for people coming to the Rialto next week for traffic cases before Will County Associate Judge Chrystal Gavlin.
According to the Joliet Patch, the Rialto will be paid $700 per day, which is the same rate Will County pays to lease other buildings for other branch courts, including Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Wilmington and Frankfort.
At 30 days, theoretically, the Rialto could generate $21,000. If the lease lasts for 120 days, for example, the Rialto could be make $84,000 from Will County’s judiciary. Here’s the complete story from the Joliet Patch.