      Weather Alert

Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall

Jan 11, 2021 @ 9:31am

Miranda Sings, originally scheduled for March 22, 2020 and postponed for August 29, 2020 and April 10, 2021, has been rescheduled to October 23, 2021.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the October 23, 2021 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show date, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through February 8, 2021.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office will need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund. Tickets should be mailed to:

Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432

Popular Posts
Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef Launches 32-Acre Underwater Reef Park
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Traffic Stop in Joliet Leads to Cook County Fugitive, Guns and Drugs