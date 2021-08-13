Rialto Square Theatre Announces Home For The Holidays 2021!

Rialto Square Theatre and VenuWorks announced today the annual holiday series at the Rialto Square Theatre, Home for the Holidays, generously sponsored by ComEd. The 18-foot Christmas Tree is sponsored by Hollywood Casino. This lineup of family-friendly shows includes classics titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists, and soon-to-be new holiday favorites. More info can be found at www.RialtoSquare.com/holidays.
Josh Turner Christmas Show
Saturday, November 20 | 7:30 pm
Ticket prices: $64 | $54 | $44 | $34 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale NOW**
For nearly two decades, Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams. He has never kept his reverence for traditional country music a secret, but, with this latest album, Josh Turner is in a Country State of Mind.
A Very Rialto Christmas Making Merry Music!
Monday, November 22
Marquee Lighting | 6:00 pm
Concert | 7 pm
Ticket prices: $25 adult | $10 children (12 and under) (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, August 20 @ 10am**
Kick off your holiday season with the Rialto Square Theatre and a special concert from Nick Thomas and guests. Join us starting at 6:00PM as we light the marquee, officially kicking off the holiday season with Home for the Holidays sponsor, ComEd. The lighting is followed by a holiday concert for the entire family featuring a 75-member chorus directed by Nick Thomas.
Special guest appearances include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Suzy Snowflake and more.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Tuesday, November 23 | 6:30 pm
Ticket prices: $49 | $34 | $29 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, August 20 at 10 am**
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.
Teddy Bear Tea Sponsored by ExxonMobil
Friday, November 26 | 9:30 am & 12 pm
Ticket prices: $22 adults | $19.50 children (12 and under) (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, September 3 @ 10 am**
The Rialto Square Theatre holiday tradition continues. Young and old alike will enjoy this family tradition featuring delicious food and family fun complete with a special appearance by St. Nick himself and a keepsake teddy bear. A ticket is required for all in attendance and space will fill up quickly!
Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of
The Nutcracker sponsored by J-POWER USA
Sunday, November 28 | 2 pm
Ticket prices: $38.50 | $30.50 | $22.50 children 12 & under (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, September 3 @ 10 am**
This holiday favorite fairytale ballet is perfect for the entire family. The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, and sensational choreography by ballet master, Kenneth von Heidecke. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. This is one holiday tradition you won’t want to miss.
Merry Little Soiree
Wednesday, December 1 | 6 pm
Wednesday, December 15 | 6 pm
Cocktail Hour | 6 pm
Performance | 7:30 pm
Ticket prices: $50 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, September 3 @ 10 am**
Local favorite, Nova Soul will present an evening of holiday themed music. Enjoy an evening of drinks, food, and music by Nova Soul. Reservations are required. Each table of two will received a charcutarie board, bottle of wine, and two Rialto stemless wine glass to remember the magical evening.
Big Bad VooDoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party
Thursday, December 2 | 7:30 pm
Ticket prices: $48.50 | $33.50 | $28.50 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, August 20 at 10 am**
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
Sunday, December 5 | 7:30 pm
Ticket prices: $79 | $69 | $54 | $40 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, August 27 at 10 am**
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular brings the joy and excitement of the holiday season to your theater like never before. This all-new production features some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica. Experience the chills, thrills, and excitement of the best Cirque performers from around the world performing to your holiday favorites.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Friday, December 10 | 8 pm
Ticket prices: $72 | $59 | $49 (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, August 27 at 10 am**
Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam-packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!
Santa’s Secret Workshop
Sunday, December 12 | 1 pm
Ticket prices: $20 (adult) | $15 (children ages 5-10) (additional fees may apply)
**Tickets On Sale Friday, September 3 @ 10 am**
Does your child want to make a secret gift for someone special? Bring them to Santa’s Secret Workshop where they will create and wrap a special holiday gift for the recipient of their choice. While your child is crafting, you will enjoy holiday theme activities, food, and drinks with fellow parents. Reservations required.
American Legion Band Concert
Sunday, December 19 | 2 pm
Free (with generous donation of non-perishable food items)
Ticket / Food donation exchange times (in the Rialto Square Theatre ticket lobby):
Monday, December 13, 10 am – 1 pm
Wednesday, December 15, 10 am – 1 pm
Friday, December 17, 10 am – 1 pm
The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a generous food/non-perishable donation. 2021 Holiday Movies
All tickets $5 | On Sale Friday, August 9th or at the door
Movie tickets must be purchased at the box office. They are not available online. Bring the entire family to these classic holiday movies and enjoy the beauty of the Rialto Square Theatre at Christmas, while spending time with your family watching these holiday favorites.
The Polar Express | Rated G
Saturday, December 18 | 2 pm
Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
It’s a Wonderful Life | Rated PG
Sunday, December 12 | 7 pm
It’s a Wonderful Life is a 1946 American Christmas family fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra, based on the short story and booklet The Greatest Gift, which Philip Van Doren Stern self-published in 1943 and is in turn loosely based on the 1843 Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol. The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, to help others in his community, and whose suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). Clarence shows George how he, George, has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife Mary and his community of Bedford Falls if he had not been born.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) | Not Rated
Wednesday, December 22 | 1 pm
In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.