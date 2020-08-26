Rialto Reschedules Napoleon Dynamite for 2021
Rialto Square Theatre has announced that Napoleon Dynamite, originally scheduled for September 25, 2020 has been rescheduled to September 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM.
Tickets for the original date will be honored at the September 24, 2021 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through September 24, 2020. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office will need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund. Tickets should be mailed to:
Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432