Rialto Partners With Bella Cucina For Dinner & Quarantine Concert
The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre just announced their Dinner & A Quarantine Concert event in partnership with Bella Cucina Catering. This event will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Patrons will be able to place orders for dinners from Bella Cucina Catering that can be picked up from 4-6pm on the 21st.
Each dinner costs $12/person and includes a serving of Bella stuffed chicken, asiago bow tie pasta, Bella lettuce salad, a roll & butter, and a dessert bar. Orders must be placed by May 19, 2020 and should be requested by email to bellacucinacatering@yahoo.com, along with a requested pick-up time. A portion of the proceeds from each meal will be donated to Rialto Square Theatre.
At 6:30pm, Rialto Square Theatre will be live-streaming a concert to their YouTube and Facebook pages. This concert will feature local talent that is to be announced and will be free for all to stream. After the concert has concluded it will still be available for viewing via Rialto Square Theatre’s social media and website.
Rialto Square Theatre and Bella Cucina Catering are incredibly excited to be offering this unique dinner and concert experience to our loyal patrons during these difficult times.
To hear the entire interview with Val Devine Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theatre click below.