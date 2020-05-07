RHCP’s Flea playing on previously unreleased songs by the late River Phoenix’s band
Courtesy Phoenix FamilyRed Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea plays on a pair of previously unreleased songs by the band Aleka’s Attic, which was fronted by the late actor River Phoenix.
Though unfinished by the time Phoenix tragically died in 1993 at age 23, the songs have now been mixed and mastered with Flea, who was a close friend of the Stand by Me star, adding bass. The songs will be released on August 23, which would’ve been Phoenix’s 50th birthday.
Flea previously contributed to the Aleka’s Attic song “Note to a Friend,” and Phoenix also played with Peppers guitarist John Frusciante.
