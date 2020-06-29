RHCP’s Chad Smith plays on new song from The Chicks
Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesRed Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith lent his skills to a new song from The Chicks called “March March.”
“Proud to be playing on this,” Smith says of the political track, calling it “powerful.”
Smith also played drums on the last Chicks record, 2006’s Taking the Long Way.
The Chicks premiered “March March” last week while also announcing that they were dropping the word “Dixie” out of their name in support of the ongoing protests against racism and police brutality. Their decision came after popular country group Lady A changed their name from Lady Antebellum due to the term’s association with the pre-Civil War South and slavery.
“March March” will appear on the upcoming Chicks album Gaslighter, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff. It’s due out July 17.
Meanwhile, you can also hear Smith play on the new Ozzy Osbourne album Ordinary Man, which was released earlier this year. He and the Chili Peppers had also been working on new music with returning member John Frusciante. RHCP was also supposed to play a number of shows with Frusciante back in the fold this year, but those have been either canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.