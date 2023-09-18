Revealed: Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claims for 2023 Hambone Award
Nationwide insurance firm has released finalists for this year’s Hambone Award. It’s an honor granted to unusual pet insurance claims.
The Hambone Award is named for a dog – who ate a holiday ham while trapped in a fridge.
The 2023 contenders include a cat who was accidentally closed into a couch, and a Labrador who moved his crate five feet – while he was in it – so he could try to chew on phone chargers [Were they placed near treats?].
Thank goodness: All 12 finalists recovered from their injuries.
Vote for your favorite story before September 22nd by visiting petinsurance.com.
Pictured: I think my Oreo and my Freckles each know who they are cheering for…
