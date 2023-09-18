Revealed: Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claims for 2023 Hambone Award

The Hambone Award is named for a dog – who ate a holiday ham while trapped in a fridge.

The 2023 contenders include a cat who was accidentally closed into a couch, and a Labrador who moved his crate five feet – while he was in it – so he could try to chew on phone chargers [Were they placed near treats?].

Thank goodness: All 12 finalists recovered from their injuries.

Vote for your favorite story before September 22nd by visiting petinsurance.com.

Pictured: I think my Oreo and my Freckles each know who they are cheering for…

(Sniff out more, here: UPI)