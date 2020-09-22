      Weather Alert

Reuben Sandwich With A Twist

Sep 22, 2020 @ 12:49pm

Reuben sandwiches are a perfect snack for game day or anytime, really! The key to a great reuben is skipping the deli counter and cooking a corned beef brisket in a dutch oven with two cups of chicken broth for 2.5 hours. Plus, switching up the cheese and adding pickles give this an extra flavor boost!

Reuben Sandwiches (Serves 6-8)

3-4 lb corned beef brisket

1 loaf of dark pumpernickel rye bread

1 can of sauerkraut

Thousand island dressing

Provolone cheese (2 slices per sandwich)

Whole dill pickles, sliced

What you do:

Cook corned beef at 300 degrees for 2.5 hours in a dutch oven with 2 cups of chicken broth.

Remove brisket from dutch oven and let rest

While the meat rests, heat sauerkraut in the dutch oven on the cooktop in the remaining juices from the corned beef

Assemble sandwiches with one piece of bread, cheese, meat, sauerkraut, dressing, pickles, second slice of cheese, bread heat both sides on cooktop in butter on medium-low heat until lightly toasted.

