Reuben Sandwich With A Twist
Reuben sandwiches are a perfect snack for game day or anytime, really! The key to a great reuben is skipping the deli counter and cooking a corned beef brisket in a dutch oven with two cups of chicken broth for 2.5 hours. Plus, switching up the cheese and adding pickles give this an extra flavor boost!
Reuben Sandwiches (Serves 6-8)
3-4 lb corned beef brisket
1 loaf of dark pumpernickel rye bread
1 can of sauerkraut
Thousand island dressing
Provolone cheese (2 slices per sandwich)
Whole dill pickles, sliced
What you do:
Cook corned beef at 300 degrees for 2.5 hours in a dutch oven with 2 cups of chicken broth.
Remove brisket from dutch oven and let rest
While the meat rests, heat sauerkraut in the dutch oven on the cooktop in the remaining juices from the corned beef
Assemble sandwiches with one piece of bread, cheese, meat, sauerkraut, dressing, pickles, second slice of cheese, bread heat both sides on cooktop in butter on medium-low heat until lightly toasted.