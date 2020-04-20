Returning Soldier Gets Heroes Welcome in Plainfield
Pictured from left to right Michael's uncle, mom, brother, Michael, and sister
US Army Specialist Michael Cammack returned from serving almost 1 year in Iraq & Kuwait. Because of social distancing the airport was nearly empty. This past Saturday Michael got the heroes welcome he deserved thanks to efforts of Lena Jumper, Mike Avino, and some very eager volunteers. Lena & Mike along with the coordination of Michaels’ mom orchestrated a social distancing parade that consisted of over 120 cars, Plainfield Fire Trucks, Plainfield Police Cars, Tow Trucks from various local companies, all decked out with American Flags and Signs.
My mind is blown. We have an amazing community. Michael, we hope you felt the respect and love that you and your family so truly deserve. Thank you to everyone in our birthday parade group, everyone in our community who participated, our volunteer drivers who continue to show up day after day, Charles and Patty and our Corvette club friends, Courtenay and our Jeep club friends, Commander Knowlton and the Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13, Jim with Todd’s Towing, his son and the brothers in towing that he rallied for us, Brian W. and the Plainfield Police Department and Chief Stratton and the Plainfield Fire Protection District for your support in welcoming this brave young man home. Today was a good, good day ❤️🇺🇸
WCCQ’s Roy Gregory had a chance to talk with Specialist Cammack after the surprise parade.
Here’s more on Specialist Cammack:
Michael graduated Plainfield North High School in 2015. He graduated early so that he could join the US Army reserves and ship out to bootcamp where he was trained at Ft. Leonard Wood for Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training for his job as a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear specialist (CBRN). Michael had been volunteering with the Wounded Warrior Project since he was 13 years old and lives the idea of service to others. Upon returning home he attended Northern Illinois University and became an Emergency Medical Technician working at Elite Ambulance. Michael has a heart for others as evidenced by his love and care for his siblings and elderly grandparents. Michael deployed to the Middle East in 2019 where he served nearly a year. Upon getting his orders to return, his unit was the last flight allowed to leave before travel to the US was halted due to Coronavirus. Upon returning to the US, his and other units spent two weeks in quarantine in Texas. As they prepared to be sent home, one of the other units had personnel test positive and that unit was denied being able to come home… Michaels unit was fortunately spared this and given a clean bill of health to come home. When he was picked up at O’Hare, it was a surreal experience, an empty airport, no families holding signs, no running hugs and family reunification as Corona has desimated those types of gatherings leaving many soldiers to rent a car to get home. When he got in the car Michael immediately said, can I have some McDonalds, I have been eating camel meat for too long. He ordered 3 McDoubles a large fry and large coke and almost immediately got sick, but it was worth it! Michael is already itching to get back to helping others and is cocnsidering working on an ambulance again until he returns to school at SIUE in the fall with the goal to eventually become a Physician’s Assistant. His family is complete again, and thankful for all the support that the people of the Plainfield area have given him which was evident by the welcome home parade. Afterward, Michael sitting on the couch in the living room said he just couldn’t believe all those people would do that for him. He is a humble servant to others, and a leader by example.
—David Cammack
The above slide show was put together by Betsey Vinson
Vehicles start to line up just off Route 59 near the Meijer.