Retired Teacher With Ties To Will County Killed In Dan Ryan Shooting

A family that has deep ties to Providence Catholic High School is in mourning following the death of an Orland Park resident. Sixty-seven-year old Denise Huguelet was riding in a car with her husband and another couple along the Dan Ryan, coming home from a White Sox game this week when they were caught in gang crossfire. Huguelet was shot Tuesday night in the southbound lanes of Dan Ryan near 63rd Street. A state trooper nearby heard the gunshots and chased a vehicle speeding from the area. Troopers arrested two people from the car and recovered a handgun.
Huguelet was a special education teacher for 24 years at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park and was retired. She sent all five of her children to Providence Catholic High School. She had 11 grandchildren. She was 67 years old.