Retailers May Start Letting You “Return” Gifts – But Keep Them

Dec 30, 2021 @ 11:30am
Returning Gifts Online Is Getting So Expensive For Retailers That They Might Let You Keep It
You might just luck out, if you want to return a gift that was purchased online.  Optoro, a returns processor, says the cost of online returns is soaring, contributing to increased prices, product shortages and supply chain stress.
The company says the return of one $50 item is expected to cost them an average of $33.  That’s up 59-percent, from 2020.
The bad news:  Retailers are expected to pass on the cost of returns in the form of higher prices.
The good news:  Some retailers, namely Amazon, sometimes tell the returner to just keep it, as it would cost them too much to process a return.
But, don’t try to game the system, to get free stuff, as there’s tracking involved – which could catch you trying to take advantage.

Take a look at more, here:  (Yahoo)

