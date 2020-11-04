Restaurant Spotlight: Panera Bread
Just had a taste of one of the new Panera Bread Flatbreads, the Chipotle Chicken & Bacon. Let me say it was awesome! Smoked Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fontina Mozzerella Blend, Garlic Flavored Cream Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, and Fresh Cilantro. Thanks to Jody for the delivery. We also had the Marcherita Flatbread. Order a Flatbread for Pickup or Deleivery @ PaneraBread.com.
Panera Bread has Catering Available: visit catering.panerabread.com. Enjoy Contactless Delivery. Panera Catering has individual boxed breakfast & Lunch/Dinner options. Panera Catering Boxed meals are a great way to show appreciation coming into the Holiday Season! Panera Bread has locations in Joliet, Plainfield, Lockport, Bolingbrook, Frankfort, Orland Park, and More. Click here to find the Panera Bread Location Near You.