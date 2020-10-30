Restaurant Spotlight: Bella Cucina Catering
Bella Cucina opened its doors 14 short years ago in a cute little historical building
on the corners of Jefferson & Raynor, in the St. Pat’s neighborhood, here in Joliet.
We are a local, family owned, licensed and insured catering kitchen.
From our salad dressings and appetizers, to our entrees and desserts;
We take pride in everything that leaves our kitchen and goes into yours!
Bella Cucina. Homemade food with an upscale twist. Call us. We would love to cook for you!
This month is our 15 year anniversary and there was no way we were letting the pandemic get us down so we have been doing Curbside Carryouts 1 or 2 times a week to help keep the doors open. We also do a “Be Kind” Free lunch for anyone in needs 1 to 3 times a month to try to help out.