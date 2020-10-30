      Weather Alert

Restaurant Spotlight: Bella Cucina Catering

Oct 30, 2020 @ 9:40am

Bella Cucina opened its doors 14 short years ago in a cute little historical building
on the corners of Jefferson & Raynor, in the St. Pat’s neighborhood, here in Joliet.

We are a local, family owned, licensed and insured catering kitchen.
From our salad dressings and appetizers, to our entrees and desserts;
We take pride in everything that leaves our kitchen and goes into yours!
Bella Cucina. Homemade food with an upscale twist. Call us. We would love to cook for you!

menus & pricing: www.BellaCucinaCatering.com   email: [email protected]
This month is our 15 year anniversary and there was no way we were letting the pandemic get us down so we have been doing Curbside Carryouts 1 or 2 times a week to help keep the doors open. We also do a “Be Kind” Free lunch for anyone in needs 1 to 3 times a month to try to help out.
TAGS
Bella Cucina Catering
Popular Posts
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
Chris Janson and Jordan Davis to Perform @ Now Arena Parking Lot Tonight
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better
Judge Allows Geneva Steakhouse To Continue Indoor Dining Despite Pritzker's Order
Light a Mashed Potato-Scented Candle? Yep. Dee-Lish.