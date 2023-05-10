Restaurant Deals Just In Time For Mother’s Day

The National Restaurant Association cites “Mother’s Day as the most popular holiday of the year to eat at restaurants.”

Several restaurants have put out deals just in time for the celebration.

Jet’s Pizza offers 20% off all menu-priced pizzas on Sunday using the code MOM23.

Applebee’s is offering a buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus.

TCBY is gifting moms a treat of free frozen yogurt all day.

KFC is offering free nuggets, along with a free, downloadable Mother’s Day card.

Bonefish is serving up a special menu for Mom that includes a carrot lava cake, a crushed pineapple martini, and a new wildflower martini.

Cracker Barrel offers mom an all-day pancake breakfast, a family meal basket to-go, and a Momma’s Pancake Breakfast.

California Pizza Kitchen is also bringing back its heart-shaped pizzas for moms.

Krispy Kreme has rolled out “Minis for Mom,” featuring new mini chocolate iced rose doughnuts, new mini strawberry iced heart doughnuts, and new mini cookies and Kreme doughnuts.

Some good deals here, but are they mom’s cup of tea?