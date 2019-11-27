      Weather Alert

Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving Day

Nov 27, 2019 @ 9:52am
A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In case you’re not able to get into the kitchen and cook for Thanksgiving, here’s a list of restaurant chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day according to People.

Applebee’s: OPEN

Bob Evans: OPEN 

Not only are they open on Thanksgiving Day, but they’ll also be serving a special holiday dinner meal that involves endless bread and a slice of pie until 8 p.m. on Thursday. There will also be breakfast served all day.

Boston Market: OPEN

Burger King: OPEN

Dunkin’: OPEN

Hooters: OPEN

Little Caesers: OPEN

Maggiano’s Little Italy: OPEN

The chain will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday with a special Thanksgiving menu.

McDonald’s: OPEN

Popeyes: OPEN

On Thanksgiving, the line to try their famous chicken sandwich is bound to be shorter.

Starbucks: OPEN

Subway: OPEN

Waffle House: OPEN

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and Thanksgiving is no exception! Stop by at any time of day to add waffles to your Thanksgiving feast.

Wendy’s: OPEN

White Castle: OPEN

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands