Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving Day
In case you’re not able to get into the kitchen and cook for Thanksgiving, here’s a list of restaurant chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day according to People.
Applebee’s: OPEN
Bob Evans: OPEN
Not only are they open on Thanksgiving Day, but they’ll also be serving a special holiday dinner meal that involves endless bread and a slice of pie until 8 p.m. on Thursday. There will also be breakfast served all day.
Boston Market: OPEN
Burger King: OPEN
Dunkin’: OPEN
Hooters: OPEN
Little Caesers: OPEN
Maggiano’s Little Italy: OPEN
The chain will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday with a special Thanksgiving menu.
McDonald’s: OPEN
Popeyes: OPEN
On Thanksgiving, the line to try their famous chicken sandwich is bound to be shorter.
Starbucks: OPEN
Subway: OPEN
Waffle House: OPEN
Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and Thanksgiving is no exception! Stop by at any time of day to add waffles to your Thanksgiving feast.
Wendy’s: OPEN
White Castle: OPEN