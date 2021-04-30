How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
Group Of Young Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In Restaurant
A lot of people haven’t been out to dinner with friends in over a year. But it’s coming back soon, so it’s a good time to revisit this. When the bill comes at a restaurant, should you each pay for yourselves, or just divide it up and all pay the same?
Someone polled a bunch of people. And ironically, the RESULTS are split down the middle. 36% say you should only pay for what you ordered . . . 34% say just split it evenly . . . and everyone else isn’t sure.
When you opt to just pay for yourself, it takes an average of 6 minutes and 45 seconds to figure it all out. 2 in 5 people have paid more than they wanted to, just to avoid an awkward conversation. And 1 in 4 have had drama about how much to tip.