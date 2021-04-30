      Weather Alert

How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?

Apr 30, 2021 @ 4:13pm
Group Of Young Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In Restaurant

A lot of people haven’t been out to dinner with friends in over a year.  But it’s coming back soon, so it’s a good time to revisit this.  When the bill comes at a restaurant, should you each pay for yourselves, or just divide it up and all pay the same?

 

 

Someone polled a bunch of people.  And ironically, the RESULTS are split down the middle.  36% say you should only pay for what you ordered . . . 34% say just split it evenly . . . and everyone else isn’t sure.

 

 

When you opt to just pay for yourself, it takes an average of 6 minutes and 45 seconds to figure it all out.  2 in 5 people have paid more than they wanted to, just to avoid an awkward conversation.  And 1 in 4 have had drama about how much to tip.

Popular Posts
Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
Could this be the end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?
Dierks Bentley is hitting the clubs
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Being Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois